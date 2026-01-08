Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, and Frankie Grande Board Titanique on Broadway

Sail on to the St. James Theatre, where Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli will headline this Titanic parody.

Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, and Frankie Grande will return to Broadway in Titanique, the parody of Titanic featuring the songs of Céline Dion, which is sailing towards a 16-week run at the St. James Theatre beginning March 26. Opening night set for April 12.

Parsons will play Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Cox is set to play the Unsinkable Molly Brown, Grande reprises his off-Broadway turn as Victor Garber, and show cocreator Constantine Rousouli will return to the role of Jack Dawson, which he created off-Broadway.

Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Rousouli, and the show’s director Tye Blue, Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater. The musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre in November 2022, and won Lucille Lortel and Off-Broadway Alliance awards for Best New Musical. It ended its off-Broadway run earlier this year and has been seen around the world.

Mindelle, who originated the role of Céline Dion, will reprise her performance on Broadway; further casting has yet to be announced.

Joining Blue on the Broadway creative team are choreographer Ellenore Scott, music supervisor/arranger/orchestrator Nicholas James Connell, scenic designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober, and hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe.

Of the original run at Asylum in 2022, our critic called the show “undoubtedly the summer’s gayest new musical.”

Titanique is currently scheduled to close on July 12, 2026.