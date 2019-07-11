New Musical Because of Winn Dixie Releases Video Montage

Goodspeed Musicals has released a video montage of the new musical Because of Winn Dixie, directed by John Rando. The show is set to run through Sunday, September 1. Check out the footage below:

Based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo, Because of Winn Dixie features music by Tony winner Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The story is described as follows: "In a Southern town filled with lost souls, a new leash on life is just around the corner when a preacher and his daughter take in a mutt named Winn Dixie."

The complete cast of Winn Dixie includes Josie Todd (Opal), J. Robert Spencer (Preacher), Sophia Massa (Sweetie Pie Thomas), Crystal Kellogg (Callie Thomas), Brian Michael Hoffman (Jiggs Thomas), Jay Hendrix (Stevie Dewberry), Jamie Mann (Dunlap Dewberry), Kacie Sheik (Jeanne Dewberry), Chloë Cheers (Amanda Wilkinson), Nicole Powell (Millie Wilkinson), John Edwards (Carl Wilkinson), David Poe (Otis), Isabel Keating (Franny Block), Roz Ryan (Gloria Dump), Ryan Halsaver (Townsperson), and Mackenzie Warren (Townsperson). Winn Dixie will be played by Bowdie.

The production's creative team includes choreography by Chris Bailey, animal direction by William Berloni, scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, projection design by Olivia Sebesky, sound design by Jay Hilton, wig and hair design by Mark Adam Rampmeyer, music supervision and orchestrations by Jason Hart, and music direction by Adam Souza.