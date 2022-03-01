TheaterMania Logo
Next to Normal at Westport Country Playhouse Announces Cast

The playhouse will stage Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Tony Award-winning musical.

Darlesia Cearcy, who last appeared on Broadway in the revival of Once on This Island, will play Diana in the Westport Country Playhouse production of Next to Normal.
Full casting has been announced for Next to Normal, which will begin performances on April 5 at Westport Country Playhouse and run through April 23.

With music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal is about an average American family struggling to keep their various skeletons hidden away in the closet, and trying to keep their lives afloat while the matriarch, Diana, suffers with the effects of bipolar disorder.

In the Westport production, Darlesia Cearcy play Diana, Wilson Jermain Heredia plays Dan, Ashley LaLonde plays Natalie, Gian Perez plays Henry, Daniel J. Maldonado plays Gabe, and Katie Thompson plays Dr. Madden / Dr. Fine. Marcos Santana directs and choreographs.

Next to Normal will feature scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Jennifer Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Domonic Sack. Emily Croome serves as music director.

