The Light in the Piazza, Starring Renée Fleming, Announces Complete Chicago Casting

Full casting has been announced for the holiday engagement of The Light in the Piazza, starring Renée Fleming, at Chicago's Lyric Opera House. The show runs for 10 performances only, December 14-29.

Fleming leads the cast as Margaret Johnson, alongside the previously announced Solea Pfeiffer as Clara and Alex Jennings as Signor Naccarelli. Rounding out the cast are Rob Houchen as Fabrizio (reprising his LA and London performance), Marie McLaughlin as Signora Naccarelli, Eric Sciotto as Giuseppe Naccarelli, and award-winning soprano Suzanne Kantorski as Franca Naccarelli, as well as West End talent Malcolm Sinclair, Rhona McGregor, Matthew Woodyatt and ensemble members Jordan Castle, Nicholas Duncan, Chlöe Hart, Molly Lynch, Tom Partridge, and Monica Swayne.

In The Light in the Piazza, Margaret Johnson (Fleming) embarks on a fateful trip to Florence with her daughter Clara (Pfeiffer) in the summer of 1953. A gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli (Houchen) and it's love at first sight — but Clara isn't quite what she appears. Soon her mother is faced with a heart-wrenching decision, and they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.

Based on the novel by Elizabeth Spencer, The Light in the Piazza features a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. The Lyric Opera production is directed by Olivier Award winner Daniel Evans and designed by Robert Jones, with costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, movement by Lucy Hind, lighting by Mark Henderson, and sound by Kai Harada.