Solea Pfeiffer to Join Renée Fleming in Chicago Run of The Light in the Piazza

It was announced today that The Light in the Piazza, recently directed by Daniel Evans in London, will tour North America during the 2020-21 season.

Opera star and Tony nominee Renée Fleming (Carousel) will reprise her leading performance as Margaret Johnson when the production touches down in the US this fall for initial runs at the LA Opera (October 12-20) and the Lyric Opera of Chicago (December 14-29). A touring schedule for the 2020-21 season is being assembled.

In Los Angeles, Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, who starred opposite Fleming in the London run, will reprise her performance Clara Johnson, while Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime) will play Signor Naccarelli. Also joining the cast are Rob Houchen as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Marie McLaughlin as Signora Naccarelli, Liam Tamne as Giuseppe Naccarelli, Celinde Schoenmaker as Franca Naccarelli, Malcolm Sinclair as Roy Johnson, and Matthew Woodyatt as the Priest.

In Chicago, Alex Jennings (The Crown) will return to the role of Signor Naccarelli while Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Evita at New York City Center) will play Clara Johnson. Additional casting will be announced soon.

The Light in the Piazza is described as follows: "Florence. Summer 1953. As American Margaret Johnson and her daughter Clara take in the city's wonders, a fateful gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli… and it's amore at first sight. But is Clara everything she appears to be? Or are there secrets in the shadows?"

With a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, the Broadway musical won six Tony Awards in 2006, including Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.