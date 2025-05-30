Darren Criss has extended his Broadway run in Maybe Happy Ending, and will play his final performance as Oliver on August 31 at the Belasco Theatre.

In a statement, Criss said, “When I first hit the road with Maybe Happy Ending, the only certainty was the shared passion everyone brought to it. It was a profoundly beautiful adventure I jumped into because I was madly in love with the piece and all the little robots involved. I didn’t know how far it would go; I just hoped it could be shared, for as long and with as many people as possible. Maybe Happy Ending is much bigger than me, and I truly believe it will shine long after my time with this production. But for now, it gives me great joy to declare that I will be ‘…going to Jeju!’ eight times a week, every week, until August 31! And as I have for the last several magical months, I’ll be looking forward to it every single time.”

Maybe Happy Ending is written by Will Aronson and Hue Park and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. The production features set and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Peter Hylenski, and video design by George Reeve. Deborah Abramson is the music supervisor and John Yun is the music director.

The current cast on Broadway also includes Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi. Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo, and Claire Kwon round out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending has received four Outer Critics Circle Awards, 10 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. Criss is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical, as well as for Best Musical as a producer of the show.

TheaterMania’s critic praised the show, writing it, “exudes an undeniable charm and warmth.”