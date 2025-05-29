Jordan Donica to Join Cast of Sunset Blvd.

He will play Max Von Mayerling starting on June 10.

Jamie Lloyd’s Tony-nominated revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. will welcome Jordan Donica to the role of Max Von Mayerling starting Tuesday, June 10 at the St. James Theatre.

Olivier Award winner David Thaxton will play his final performance in the role on Sunday, June 8.

Donica was Tony-nominated for playing Lancelot in the revival of Camelot. His other Broadway credits include My Fair Lady and The Phantom of the Opera. He will also appear in the upcoming third season of The Gilded Age.

Sunset Blvd. also stars Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk Award nominee, and Drama League Award winner Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award nominee Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, and Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, choreographer Fabian Aloise, music supervisor and music director Alan Williams, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Adam Fisher, video designer and cinematographer Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, hair and makeup designer Cheryl Thomas, and intimacy coordinator Ann James.