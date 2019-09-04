Solea Pfeiffer to Lead Evita Revival at New York City Center

Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco will star in New York City Center's upcoming gala revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita, running November 13-24.

Reficco, an Argentine actor and recording artist, will play Eva, ages 15-20, with Pfeiffer (Almost Famous) as Eva, ages 20-33. The principal company also includes Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi, with casting for the role of Che still to be announced.

The ensemble will include Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavasos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, David Michael Garry, Mariano Loguidice, Robin Masella, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Patricia Phillips, Guillermina Quiroga, Maria Cristina Slye, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

The production is directed by Sammi Cannold, musical directed by Kristen Blodgette, choreographed by Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby, and associate directed by Rebecca Aparicio.