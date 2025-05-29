Nancy McKeon, Megan Follows, Kathleen Chalfant, and Kate Burton have also been announced for the rotating cast.

After a winter run at Theatre at St. Clement’s, Pen Pals returns off-Broadway for another run, August 15-November 23, at the DR2 Theatre. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals features a rotating cast.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals is told through handwritten letters that span half a century.

The rotating cast is Nancy McKeon (The Facts of Life) and Gail Winar (August 15–31), Michelle Clunie (Queer as Folk) and Megan Follows (Anne of Green Gables) (September 3–14), Kathleen Chalfant (Wit) and Ellen McLaughlin (Angels in America) (September 17–28), Kate Burton (Hedda Gabler) and Pauletta Pearson Washington (Reasonable Doubt) (October 15–26), and Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue) and Maureen McCormick (The Brady Bunch) (November 12–23), with more to be announced.

Pen Pals will donate 5 percent of ticket sales and 100 percent of customer donations to Susan G. Komen to support breast cancer research and awareness initiatives.

The production features original scenic design by Jessica Parks, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jill Nagle, and sound design by Nick Simone.