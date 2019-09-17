The Devil Wears Prada Sets Pre-Broadway World Premiere in Chicago

It was announced today that the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada will have its pre-Broadway world premiere at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre next summer. Performances will run July 14-August 16, 2020, prior to a Broadway engagement.

The show is described as follows: "Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at a prestigious magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, she finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and — of course — ultraglamorous story about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be, The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung."

The production's features music by Tony Award winner Elton John (Billy Elliot, Aida), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night at the Public Theater), a book by Paul Rudnick (In & Out), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), and direction by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County).

Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, The Devil Wears Prada is produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Casting and additional creative team members for the Chicago production and future Broadway plans will be announced at a later date.