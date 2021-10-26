Lea Salonga Will Embark on North American Concert Tour in 2022

Tony winner Lea Salonga will embark on a seven-week North American tour in the spring of 2022, her first time playing the area in two years.

The Dream Again tour will kick off in Winnipeg on April 6, with subsequent Canadian cities including Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. Throughout April and May, she will play California, Illinois, Arkansas, Arizona, and Nevada, with the final performance currently scheduled for May 21 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Salonga, best known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Kim in Miss Saigon, became the first Asian actor to play Eponine in Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival, in addition to starring in the 10th- and 25th-anniversary concerts filmed and recorded for PBS. Her other Broadway credits include Flower Drum Song, Once on This Island, and Allegiance. Salonga also lent her singing voice to Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II.