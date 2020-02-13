Wicked Welcomes Two New Broadway Stars to Oz

The Broadway production of Wicked will welcome a pair of new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre later this month. Beginning Tuesday, February 25, Lindsay Pearce will assume the role of Elphaba and Sam Gravitte will assume the role of Fiyero. Current cast members Hannah Corneau (Elphaba) and Jake Boyd (Fiyero) will play their final performances on Sunday, February 23.

Pearce and Gravitte join a cast that currently features Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as the Wizard, Riley Costello as Boq, Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond, and Shoba Narayan as Nessarose.

Pearce makes her Broadway debut with this production, with regional credits in American Idiot, Spring Awakening, Bare: A Pop Opera, Romeo & Juliet, The Last Five Years, and For the Record: BAZ. Her TV and film credits include The Glee Project, Glee, Recovery Road, Grey's Anatomy, and The Wedding Ringer.

Gravitte has previously appeared on Broadway in the ensemble of Wicked. His regional and touring credits include Almost Famous, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Wicked.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel, Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman, direction by Tony winner Joe Mantello, and musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.