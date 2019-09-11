Watch Come From Away's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Come From Away took part in NPR's Tiny Desk concert series and performed a 17-minute excerpt of their show. Check it out below:

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

Come From Away stars Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Jenn Colella, Alex Finke, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tamika Lawrence, Tony LePage, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber.