Tony Awards Announce Performances by Nominated Musicals, Original Spring Awakening Cast, and More

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall this Sunday, June 12, and the lineup of musical performances set to take the stage during the live broadcast has been announced.

The evening will include performances by this year's Tony-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, Paradise Square and Six. There will be additional performances by Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter; The New York City Gay Men's Chorus; and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening.

The Tony Awards broadcast will kick off at 7pm ET with The Tony Awards: Act One, one hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount Plus, hosted by Darren Criss (American Buffalo) and Julianne Hough (POTUS).

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) will then host the official Tony Awards ceremony, airing live coast-to-coast from 8-11pm ET on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

