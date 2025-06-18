Louisa Jacobson Talks The Gilded Age Season 3 and Embracing Masculinity Onstage in Trophy Boys

Many television viewers know Louisa Jacobson for her outstanding portrayal of Marian Brook on HBO’s The Gilded Age, returning for season three on June 22.

Now, audiences will get an up-close look at Jacobson and her talents in Emmanuelle Mattana’s Trophy Boys, at MCC Theater. In this provocative new play, four queer and non-binary performers play a quartet of teenage boys who get caught up in both philosophical and real-life arguments on feminism and how women are treated in our society.

TheaterMania recently talked to Jacobson – the youngest child of legendary actress Meryl Streep — about what attracted her to play (where she plays the ultra-cool Jared), what challenges the role presents, what fans can expect in the upcoming season of The Gilded Age, and what she has learned from three of her celebrated co-stars.

This interview has condensed and edited for clarity.

What attracted you to Trophy Boys?

I hadn’t responded like this to any kind of material in such a long time. The fact that the show plays with gender was so exciting to me as a recently out queer person, and I loved the idea that the play would allow me to be able to expand my masculinity and show how far I could stretch that. It just felt like kismet.

The funny thing was, shortly after I got the script, Christine Baranski had a cast party for our series, The Gilded Age, and Bernie Telsey, our casting director, was there and asked me about doing theater. I told him I had the Trophy Boys script and he said, “you know, my theater company is doing the play. You should definitely audition.”

So, I did a self-tape, got a call back, then an in-person audition, and then another audition before I actually got the part. I worked so hard on getting the role, I even rented out space at Ripley-Grier Studios to practice. It was all so joyous that I think I would have been happy even if I didn’t get the part.

How do you relate your character, Jared?

He is an artist who knows that’s what he wants to be, and I always knew I was an artist. I think I connected with his drive and his relentless pursuit of his dreams. I want to tell stories for a living, but I also want an Oscar, just like Jared wants a Grammy. I can identify with his ambition. I also know he can be a very problematic person, but as an actor, I try to honor him and his flaws and not comment on him.

Which of the issues in the play spoke to you the most?

Many of the arguments that the boys spitball at the beginning about women and feminism seem valid in some ways, and I think it’s interesting that the play gives voice to these ideas that many men I know and love probably feel. We’ve come to learn these thoughts are more nuanced and more complex than they initially sound. There’s also no denying many men have become more conservative – that’s why Donald Trump is President – and they’re now saying what was once the quiet part of their brain out loud. Pointing this out feels very important to me right now.

You have the challenge of not only playing a boy, but someone half your age. How do you accomplish that?

Our wonderful director, Danya Taymor, creates an incredible room that is conducive to play. She really allows us to be brave and try things. All of us in the cast know we’re not teenagers, but we understand teenagers and we observe them in the world.

Being queer, I have this masculinity inside of me all the time and playing a boy has let me access that masculine confidence. The play has allowed me to step up to the plate and take up space. As someone who moves through life as a woman, I don’t normally do that, but Jared has made me step into my power.



I have to say playing Jared has also made me a bit too boisterous. It’s a very athletic show and I am expending so much energy. I now have 5,000 bruises on my leg, and I hurt my shoulder. I am 33, not 17, and this show reminds me I have got to take care of my body,

There are so many amazing stage actors in the cast of The Gilded Age. Who have you learned the most from?

I learn so many different things from so many different people, because they all work differently. From Christine Baranski, I’ve learned how to spend time in between takes. From Carrie Coon, I’ve learned how be freer and take more risks. And from Cynthia Nixon, I’ve learned not to put so much pressure on myself.

The third season of The Gilded Age starts airing this month. What should viewers look forward to in terms of Marian?

Everyone is going to see different sides of her. She shows more vulnerability, more anger, and more fear. You will see how she deals with obstacles. Also, I don’t feel you really heard what she wanted before, but you will now.