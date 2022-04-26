Spring Awakening: Those You've Known Documentary Releases Teaser Trailer

With only one week to go until the release of the HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, eager viewers can now get a sneak peek in the trailer below.

Chronicling the 2021 reunion concert of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's Tony-winning Broadway musical, the documentary is set to air on HBO on May 3 at 9pm ET, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The Spring Awakening reunion concert, benefiting the Actors Fund, was held on November 15, 2021, at the Imperial Theatre. The event assembled original cast members from the 2006 production, as well as the show's original director Michael Mayer. Performers included Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Estabrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken.