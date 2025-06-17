TheaterMania Logo white orange
New Museum of Broadway Exhibit Will Showcase Work of Designer David Korins

Korins was the scenic designer for Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love, and more.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

June 17, 2025

David Korins (© Tricia Baron)
David Korins
(© Tricia Baron)

The Museum of Broadway’s next special exhibit will showcase the work of Emmy award-winning, four-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway scenic designer David Korins. The exhibit, entitled Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins, presented in partnership with Korins Studio, will be open at the Museum of Broadway June 28-September 30, following a six-month run in Tucson, Arizona.

The exhibit focuses on five productions that Korins designed: Hamilton, celebrating 10 years; Beetlejuice, returning to Broadway this fall: Dear Evan Hansen; The Who’s Tommy; and Here Lies Love.

The exhibit will feature Broadway set models, original notes from Hamilton, the first sketch for Dear Evan Hansen, a photo op on a full-size replica of the Beetlejuice couch designed by Korins, and more.

Throughout the exhibit’s run, Korins will be joined by artistic collaborators for a series of panel discussions and special events, which will be announced on all social channels (@MuseumofBroadway).

The Museum of Broadway’s current special exhibit, Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway, will conclude its run on June 19 after two extensions.

