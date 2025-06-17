Broadway Barks, Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel, Returns on July 12

Broadway Barks returns to Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 12, for the 27th annual dog and cat adoption event, hosted by Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel, both currently starring in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

Co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, the event is free and open to the public and features adoptable animals from NYC area adoption agencies and rescue groups along with Broadway performers, who help them find loving homes.

Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the adoption event starts at 3pm, with a meet-and-greet of all the adoptable pets. From 5pm-6:30 pm, adoptees are joined onstage by Broadway performers for the celebrity presentations.

This year’s celebrity participants include Purpose‘s Alana Arenas; & Juliet‘s Jeannette Bayardelle and Alison Luff; Buena Vista Social Club‘s Tony-winning Natalie Venetia Belcon; BOOP! The Musical‘s Erich Bergen, Stephen DeRosa, and Jasmine Amy Rogers; Just in Time‘s Emily Bergl, Erika Henningsen, and Michele Pawk; Dead Outlaw‘s Jeb Brown, Andrew Durand, and Julia Knitel; Chicago The Musical‘s Sophie Carmen-Jones; and Real Women Have Curves‘s Florencia Cuenca.

Also joining are Operation Mincemeat‘s David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, and Jak Malone; Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends‘s Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Paige Faure, Gavin Lee, Alexa Lopez, Peter Neureuther, Greg Mills, Kyle Selig, and Daniel Yearwood; John Proctor Is the Villain‘s Molly Griggs and Hagan Oliveras; Gypsy‘s Mylinda Hull, Lesli Margherita, and Lili Thomas; Moulin Rouge! The Musical‘s Andy Karl; Hell’s Kitchen‘s Kecia Lewis, Amanda Reid, and Jessica Vosk; Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club‘s Orville Peck and Steven Skybell; Wicked‘s Allie Trimm; and Death Becomes Her‘s Michelle Williams.