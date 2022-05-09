Tony Award Nominations 2022: The Complete List (Live Updating)

The race to the 2022 Tony Awards officially kicks off today, Monday, May 9, with the announcement of this year's nominees.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12, in a four-hour television and streaming event hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DesBose. The celebration will commence from 7pm to 8pm ET (4pm-5pm PT) with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount Plus, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8pm to 11pm ET (5pm-8pm PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

The full list of nominees is as follows (this list will populate and live update during and after the official announcement at 9am ET):

Best Play

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Best Revival of a Play

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Choreography

Best Orchestrations