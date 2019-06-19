Todrick Hall to Join the Broadway Cast of Waitress Opposite Colleen Ballinger

Broadway's Waitress has announced that Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots) will join the Broadway cast as Ogie on August 20. He will perform opposite the previously announced Colleen Ballinger for a limited engagement through September 15.

Todrick Hall is described as a "singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, producer and social media influencer with over 3 million subscribers and 650 million views." His Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Chicago, The Color Purple, and Memphis.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as ""The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress features a score by Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, and direction by Diane Paulus. The Broadway cast currently stars Shoshana Bean as Jenna, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, and Noah Galvin as Ogie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre.