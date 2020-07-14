TheaterMania Will Stream New Kaye Ballard Documentary Tonight for Free on Facebook

TheaterMania will present a free stream of the new documentary Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On! tonight, July 14, at 8pm ET on our Facebook page.

Directed by Dan Wingate, the film is a tribute to stage and screen veteran Ballard, whose career spanned from the 1940s-2000s. The film features archival footage and interviews with Ballard, who died in 2019, alongside her pals Ann-Margret, Carol Burnett, Michael Feinstein, and the late Carol Channing and Harold Prince.

Ballard appeared on Broadway in Top Banana, The Golden Apple, Carnival!, The Beast in Me, Molly, and The Pirates of Penzance. Among her other notable stage productions were the Paper Mill Playhouse stagings of No, No, Nanette and Follies, as well as the national tour of The Full Monty. She was a regular on The Perry Como Show as part of the Kraft Music Hall Players, had a recurring role on the Doris Day Show, and starred opposite Eve Arden in the two-season series The Mothers-in-Law.

Click here to watch live at 8pm on our Facebook.