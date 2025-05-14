TheaterMania Logo white orange
Meet the Heathers of Off-Broadway's Heathers Revival

Find out who’s joining Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

May 14, 2025

McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy, and Elizabeth Teeter
(handout image)

Broadway vets McKenzie Kurtz (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Olivia Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo), and Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) will play the Heathers in the upcoming off-Broadway revival of Heathers the Musical at New World Stages.

Kurtz will play Heather Chandler, Hardy will be Heather Duke, and Teeter is Heather McNamara. They join the previously announced Lorna Courtney (& Juliet) as Veronica and Casey Likes (Back to the Future) as J.D. Additional cast members will be announced in the coming weeks.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. After runs in Los Angeles and New York more than a decade ago, director Andy Fickman’s revamped version of the show ran in the UK at the Other Palace and in the West End in 2018 and 2021. The show then ran from 2021 to 2023 back at the Other Palace, with three tours also taking place and a West End run in 2024.

It will start performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage I, for a limited engagement through September 28.

