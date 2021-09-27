Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth to Be Revived on Broadway at Lincoln Center

Thornton Wilder's 1943 Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Skin of Our Teeth will be revived at Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway space, the Vivian Beaumont Theater, next spring, coinciding with the 125th anniversary of the playwright's birth. Performances begin March 31 ahead of an official opening April 25.

A classic of American experimental drama, The Skin of Our Teeth follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey, as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war. It was last performed on Broadway in 1975.

Lileana Blain-Cruz, who helmed the LCT production of Pipeline and the LCT3 productions of Marys Seacole and War, will direct — her Broadway debut. "The Skin of Our Teeth is a play for RIGHT NOW," said Ms. Blain-Cruz in a press statement. "It's a title that has been in my consciousness for a long time and while searching for the perfect play with which to make my Beaumont debut I re-read it. I was so deeply moved by Thornton Wilder's story of a family going through apocalypse after apocalypse, over, and over, and over again - and the urgency to get back up and try again."

The Skin of Our Teeth will have sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski, all of whom are making their Beaumont debuts. Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.