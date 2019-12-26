The Lion King Gets a Surprise Onstage Proposal

The Lion King has more than the holidays to celebrate this December. Last week, the touring company of the hit Broadway musical got an added burst of joy when Nhlanhla Ndlovu surprised the cast and his girlfriend, fellow cast member Daniela Cobb, by proposing onstage at the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, NY.

Take a look at the emotional proposal below.



The Lion King continues at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre through Sunday, January 5.