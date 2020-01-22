The Karate Kid Musical Is Heading to the Stage, With Direction by Amon Miyamoto

The Karate Kid is being developed as a Broadway musical, producers Kinoshita Group, Kumiko Yoshii, and Michael Wolk have announced.

Based on the hit motion picture, the musical will feature a book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen, with a score by Drew Gasparini, direction by Amon Miyamoto, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and scenic design by Derek McLane. Additional information, including a timeline, hasn't been released.

In The Karate Kid, Daniel moves to California and finds himself the target of bullies who study karate. Daniel then befriends Mr. Miyagi, a martial arts master who teaches him self-defense. The film starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.