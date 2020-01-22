TheaterMania Logo
The Karate Kid Musical Is Heading to the Stage, With Direction by Amon Miyamoto

Drew Gasparini will write the score.

Artwork for the film version of The Karate Kid.
(© Columbia Pictures)

The Karate Kid is being developed as a Broadway musical, producers Kinoshita Group, Kumiko Yoshii, and Michael Wolk have announced.

Based on the hit motion picture, the musical will feature a book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen, with a score by Drew Gasparini, direction by Amon Miyamoto, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and scenic design by Derek McLane. Additional information, including a timeline, hasn't been released.

In The Karate Kid, Daniel moves to California and finds himself the target of bullies who study karate. Daniel then befriends Mr. Miyagi, a martial arts master who teaches him self-defense. The film starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.

