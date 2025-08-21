June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, and More Will Star in Marjorie Prime on Broadway

Second Stage Theater has announced the complete cast for the upcoming Broadway production of 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist Marjorie Prime, written by Jordan Harrison (The Antiquities) and directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane).

Marjorie Prime begins performances on November 20, with an official opening on December 8, at the Hayes Theater.

The company will feature Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Gypsy, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Christopher Lowell (Cult of Love, Veronica Mars), Emmy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age, Sex and The City, The Little Foxes), and Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Nebraska, Thelma, original production of Gypsy) in the title role of Marjorie Prime.

The play is about an 85-year-old woman experiencing the early stages of Alzheimer’s whose family hires a service that feeds memories back to the patient using AI-powered holographic projections. Marjorie chooses a younger version of her late husband as the AI companion.

The production will feature scenic design by Lee Jellinek, costume design by Márion Talán de la Rosa, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger.