Pulitzer Finalists Marjorie Prime, Becky Shaw Coming to Broadway Via Second Stage

Second Stage will present the Broadway premieres of Pulitzer Prize finalists Marjorie Prime and Becky Shaw will take place during this new season.

Jordan Harrison’s sci-fi drama, about an 85-year-old woman and the much younger AI doppelganger of her late husband, will begin performances at the Helen Hayes Theater on November 20, opening December 8. Anne Kauffman directs Marjorie Prime, which she also did at Playwrights Horizons in 2015.

Becky Shaw, Gina Gionfriddo’s dark comedy that hinges on an ill-fated blind date and its repercussions, will be directed by Trip Cullman. Beginning performances March 17 in advance of an April 8 opening at the Hayes. Second Stage presented the play’s New York premiere off-Broadway in 2008.

Off-Broadway, Second Stage is set to present two new plays, Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians, directed by David Cromer (beginning October 29), and Aya Ogawa’s Meat Suit, or the shitshow of motherhood (beginning February 11), as well as a revival of Adam Bock’s Bush-era satire The Receptionist (beginning April 15). Off-Broadway performances will take place at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Casting and additional information will be announced in the coming months.