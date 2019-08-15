Lois Smith, John Benjamin Hickey Set for Broadway's The Inheritance

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Matthew Lopez's Olivier Award-winning two-part drama The Inheritance. Previews begin Friday, September 27, with opening night set for Sunday, November 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Reimagining E.M. Forster's Howards End in 21st-century New York City, The Inheritance follows the lives of three generations of gay men and asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and what roles we must play for future generations.

The Broadway cast will include original West End cast members Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller, who received the 2019 Olivier Award for his performance. They will be joined by Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Carson McCalley, Lois Smith, and Arturo Luis Soria. Understudies will be Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

The Inheritance had its world premiere at London's Young Vic Theatre in spring 2018, before transferring to London's West End later that year. The Broadway production will feature the UK creative team, made up of director Stephen Daldry, scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and composer Paul Englishby.