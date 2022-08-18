Take Me Out Revival Starring Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Returning to Broadway

The Tony Award-winning revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out will return to Broadway this fall. Performances are slated to begin at the Schoenfeld Theatre on October 27.

Tony Award nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson will reprise their roles as a star baseball player and his accountant. Further casting will be announced at a future date.

Take Me Out is about one of the biggest players in baseball coming out as gay, and the implications for both his team and wider American society.

Scott Ellis directs this production for Second Stage Theater, which is returning under the leadership of producers Fran and Barry Weissler. "Fran and I are so honored to serve as pinch-hitters and take the show into extra innings," Mr. Weissler remarked.

The creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

In his review of the revival production, TheaterMania critic Pete Hempstead called Take Me Out, "a great time at the theater — something we could all use right now."