Sophia Anne Caruso Gets Immortalized at Sardi's

Beetlejuice star Sophia Anne Caruso received a Sardi's portrait on Wednesday, July 10.

The Tony-nominated musical marks Caruso's Broadway debut. Her previous stage credits include Lazarus, Blackbird, The Nether, Runaways, and Little Dancer.

Based on the 1988 Warner Bros. film, Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect; a book by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Sophia Anne Caruso and the company of Beetlejuice.

(© David Gordon)

Listen to Caruso sing "Jump in the Line" from Beetlejuice here.