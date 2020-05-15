Some Like It Hot Musical, With Score By Hairspray Team, to Open On Broadway in 2021

The new musical Some Like It Hot, based on the classic 1959 Billy Wilder movie, will make its Broadway premiere in the fall of 2021, producers have announced. The planned Chicago engagement, set for the spring of 2021, has been canceled.

Some Like It Hot will feature a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, with a book by Matthew Lopez, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw. It is produced by the Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, and coproduced by Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, and the Nederlander Organization. Casting, dates, and theater is still to be announced.

The work follows two musicians who witness a mob-connected murder and flee town, disguising themselves as women in an all-female band. The film starred Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, and Marilyn Monroe. The property had previously been adapted by Peter Stone, Jule Styne, and Bob Merrill as the 1972 Broadway musical Sugar.