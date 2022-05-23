Megan Hilty, Krysta Rodriguez, Beth Leavel, and More Take Part in Smash Musical Reading

An industry reading of the new musical inspired by the Broadway-themed television drama Smash took place last week, with a cast that included original star Megan Hilty, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, and more.

Information about the reading was shared by Marc Shaiman, who penned the songs for the series and upcoming stage production with longtime writing partner Scott Wittman. As previously reported, Smash will have a book by Bob Martin and Rick Elice, with producers including Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg.

In addition to Hilty, Leavel, and Ashmanskas, the reading featured TV cast member Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Kristine Nielsen, Christian Thompson, Maddie Baillio, and Bonnie Milligan. Choreographer Joshua Bergasse and musical director Stephen Oremus also took part.

While Shaiman notes that the reading was a great success, "We have no concrete plans yet," he added. "But I think I can safely say that, unless the world ends soon, you really will get to see Smash on Broadway sooner than later!"

Created by Theresa Rebeck, Smash aired on NBC in 2012 and 2013 and told the story of a group of creatives putting together a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. The second season, which was run by Joshua Safran, followed the show's journey to the Tony Awards, while also focusing on its competition.