Skeleton Crew, Starring Phylicia Rashad, Announces More Broadway Casting

Additional casting has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway mounting of Skeleton Crew. Performances are set to begin December 21 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre ahead of a January 12, 2022, opening.

Written by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud) and directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lackawanna Blues), the play was previously announced to star Tony winner and five-time Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun). Joining her in the company will be Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Brandon J. Dirden (MTC's Jitney), and Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!).

Skeleton Crew is described as follows: "In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity."

The creative team for Skeleton Crew includes Michael Carnahan (sets), Rui Rita (lighting), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).

Additional casting and members of the design team will be announced soon.