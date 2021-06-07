Phylicia Rashad to Star in Broadway Production of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew

Phylicia Rashad will star in the Broadway premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew, beginning performances December 21 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the Manhattan Theatre Club production will open on January 12, 2022.

Set in 2008 Detroit, Skeleton Crew follows a small family of auto plant workers whose factory is on the brink of foreclosure. The drama played two sold-out runs at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2016 and has since been seen around the country. Rashad will take on the role of Faye, originated off-Broadway by Lynda Gravatt.

Further casting for the Broadway production is still to be announced. Skeleton Crew will mark Tony winner Rashad's first Broadway role since Big Mama the 2008 revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. In the interim, she has acted and directed in theaters across the country, and was most recently staging a revival of Charles Randolph-Wright's Blue, which was delayed due to the pandemic. She was named Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University in May 2021.