Sing Street Delays Broadway Return Until Winter 2021 or Fall/Winter 2022

The Broadway run of the musical Sing Street, set to begin performances March 26 at the Lyceum Theatre, has been postponed, with producers hoping to open the show "sometime between" the winter of 2021 and the fall/winter 2022 depending on theater availability.

Sing Street had its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in the winter of 2019. Based on John Carney's film, it features a book by Enda Walsh, score by Carney and Gary Clark, direction by Rebecca Taichman, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The production is planning to open at a Shubert-owned theater, with exact dates and casting to be announced.

The Broadway cast was set to feature Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Dashiell Eaves, Ilan Eskenazi, and Michael Lepore.

The production's creative team includes scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video and projection design by Luke Halls and Brad Peterson, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Martin Lowe, with Fred Lassen as music director.