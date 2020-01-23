Samantha Williams and More Complete Broadway Cast of Caroline, or Change Revival

Final casting is set for the new Broadway revival of the Tony Kushner-Jeanine Tesori musical Caroline, or Change, beginning performances at Studio 54 on March 13, 2020, ahead of an opening night on April 7, 2020.

Rounding out the company of the Roundabout production are Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Kaden Amari Anderson (Jackie, Joe Alternate), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (Bus, Dryer), N'Kenge (the Moon), and Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman Alternate).

They join the the previously announced Sharon D. Clarke, who reprises her Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, as well as Alexander Bello (Joe Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Arica Jackson (Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Harper Miles (Radio 3), Jonah Mussolino (Noah Gellman), Nya (Radio 2), Chinua Payne (Jackie Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman), and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change comes to Broadway directly from London's West End. Michael Longhurst directs the musical, with choreography by Ann Yee, sets and costumes by Fly Davis, lights by Jack Knowles, sound by Paul Arditti, music supervision by Nigel Lilley, and musical direction by Chris Fenwick. This production originated at the Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the Hampstead Theatre. It ran on the West End during the 2018-19 season.