Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, and More Introduce Broadway to Mrs. Doubtfire

The company of Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire met the press at their rehearsal studio ahead of a starting previews April 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Opening night is set for March 9.

Rob McClure stars as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, alongside Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

The full company of Mrs. Doubtfire, which begins performances on April 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

(© David Gordon)

Rounding out the ensemble are Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, Maria Dalanno, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure in rehearsal for Mrs. Doubtfire.

(© David Gordon)

Directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team also includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown, and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman.

Based on the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture, Mrs. Doubtfire is described as follows: "Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father."