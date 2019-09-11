First Look at Reneé Rapp in Mean Girls as Broadway's New Regina George

Reneé Rapp, who temporarily took over for Taylor Louderman in Broadway's Mean Girls earlier this summer, has now taken up a permanent post at the Plastics' lunch table. On September 10, Rapp became the musical's official Regina George, starring alongside Krystina Alabado (Gretchen Wieners), original cast member Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith), and original cast member Erika Henningsen (Cady Heron).

Take a look at photos of Rapp in performance at the August Wilson Theatre.

Krystina Alabado, Reneé Rapp, Kate Rockwell, and Erika Henningsen in a scene from Mean Girls.

(© Joan Marcus)

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.