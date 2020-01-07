Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, and More to Join Ephraim Sykes in MJ

MJ has announced additional cast members for its world premiere on Broadway. The musical will begin preview performances on July 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for August 13.

Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, Gabriel Ruiz, Antoine L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Darius Barnes, Raymond Baynard, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley, and Zelig Williams will join the previously announced Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson.

MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph. Additional cast and creatives will be announced at a later date.