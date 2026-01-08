Tony Nominee Rob McClure Leads Cast of World-Premiere Play Spare Parts

The cast also includes Michael Genet and Matt Walker.

Spare Parts, written by David J. Glass and directed by Michael Herwitz, will have its world premiere at Theatre Row, February 26-April 10, with opening night on March 8.

The cast will feature two-time Tony nominee Rob McClure, Michael Genet, and Matt Walker, with additional cast to be announced.

Set against the backdrop of radical aging research funded by a billionaire’s quest for eternal life, Spare Parts confronts the blurred lines between science, identity, and morality.

The creative team includes scenic designer Scott Penner, sound designer Ryan Gamblin, lighting designer Zack Lobel, costume designer Amanda Roberge, and props designer Sean Frank.