Ephraim Sykes Cast as Michael Jackson in the New Broadway Musical MJ

Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes has been cast to star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway world premiere of MJ The Musical. MJ will begin preview performances on July 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for August 13.

Currently on Broadway in Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Sykes was Tony-nominated for his performance as Motown recording artist David Ruffin. Sykes was last seen onscreen as Seaweed J. Stubbs in NBC's Hairspray Live! His Broadway credits include Hamilton, Memphis, Newsies, and more.

MJ The Musical will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.