New Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott Musical to Have World Premiere

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah’s professional theater company in residence at the University of Utah, will present the world premiere of Ten Brave Seconds by Will Van Dyke (music and lyrics) and Jeff Talbott (book and lyrics), both alumni of PTC. Directed by Ellie Heyman, Ten Brave Seconds will run January 30-February 14.

This new musical takes place during one day in the life of an American teenager, Mike. The cast features Tony Award nominee John Cariani as Mr. G., Carson Stewart as Mike, Will Blum as Carl, Luke Kolbe Mannikus as Tim, Jessica Money as Gabby, and Heidi Farber as Becky.

The “teen” ensemble includes Nick Eibler, Zachary Daniel Jones, PTC alum Jalen Michael Jones, Laura Leo Kelly, and PTC alum Jordan Cruz. University of Utah students Harrison Timm, Sydney Rudel, and Ella Mei Williams join the production’s ensemble as PTC interns. Swings are Ariana Bagley and Kaden Conrad.

The creative team includes choreographer Reed Luplau, music supervisor Patrick Sulken, scenic designer James Noone, costume designer Brenda Van der Wiel, lighting designer José Santiago, sound designer Aaron Hubbard, and hair and makeup designer Kate Casalino. Orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Will Van Dyke and Patrick Sulken.

In anticipation of the production’s premiere, Van Dyke and Talbott are releasing a five-track Ten Brave Seconds EP, titled Astronaut 63. The title track, performed by Carson Stewart, is out now. Remaining tracks, featuring Jordan Tyson, Nathan Levy, Jake Pedersen, Zachary Noah Piser, Stark Sands, Makai Hernandez, and Joy Woods, will be released on Fridays.

Click here to pre-save and stream the EP.