John Cunningham, Who Starred in Company, Six Degrees, and Titanic, Dies at 93

Actor John Cunningham died on Tuesday, January 6 at the age of 93.

A working actor for nearly 70 years, Cunningham’s first role came in 1960, as Zoltan in the national and international companies of My Fair Lady, hired by director Moss Hart before Cunningham had even hired an agent. He went on to originate the roles of Nikos in Zorba, Peter in Company, Flan in Six Degrees of Separation, Nicholas in The Sisters Rosensweig, and Captain Smith in Titanic. In addition, he played the roles of Robert in Company and John Adams in 1776 well into the show’s respective runs.

Off-Broadway, Cunningham was seen in productions ranging from The Fantasticks to Quartermaine’s Terms to Sylvia to Some Americans Abroad to, finally, Painting Churches, his final stage appearance, in 2012.

Cunningham had memorable roles in Mystic Pizza and Dead Poets Society, and equally memorable voiceover work in In and Out and Starship Troopers. On television, he was seen in everything ranging from Law and Order to 30 Rock, as well as numerous British Airways commercials in the United States, and one German beer ad.

Cunningham was active in his community of Rye, New York, and passed in his longtime home “aside the 11th hole at Rye Golf Club.” He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, their three children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his caregiver of nearly three years.