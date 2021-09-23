Original Hairspray Cast to Reunite for Tony Awards Performance

More performers and presenters have been announced for the 2020 Tony Awards event this Sunday, September 26.

The telecast will feature performances by the three Best Musical nominees, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, special Tony recipients David Byrne's American Utopia and Freestyle Love Supreme, John Legend and the cast of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, and Hairspray cast members including Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, Chester Gregory, and Darlene Love.

Artists joining the celebration of Broadway include Jon Batiste, Stephanie J. Block, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Robbie Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordan Fisher, Santino Fontana, Andrew Garfield, Jared Grimes, Josh Groban, Jennifer Holliday, Nikki M. James, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ron Cephas Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Norm Lewis, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Nettles, Lynn Nottage, Adam Pascal, Bernadette Peters, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Anika Noni Rose, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, Black Thought, Courtney B. Vance, Daniel J. Watts, and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The 2020 Tony Award winners will be announced on Sunday, September 26, as part of an ambitious concert airing on CBS, Paramount Plus, and the CBS App. Audra McDonald will host the presentation of the 74th annual Tony Awards, which will air exclusively on the streaming service Paramount Plus at 7pm ET that night. Leslie Odom Jr. will host the Broadway's Back concert at 9pm ET live on CBS, which will feature songs from the nominated shows, as well as the presentation of Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play.