Nick Robinson to Make Broadway Debut in To Kill a Mockingbird

Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird has announced that Nick Robinson will join the cast as Jem Finch on Tuesday, November 5, alongside Ed Harris, who will take on the role of Atticus Finch.

Robinson is best known for his role as Simon Spier in the 2018 teen romantic comedy Love, Simon.

Written during the early stages of the civil rights movement, at a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in many Southern states, To Kill a Mockingbird is set in 1934 Alabama and tells a story of racial injustice and childhood innocence surrounding small-town lawyer Atticus Finch (Jeff Daniels) and his daughter Scout (Celia Keenan-Bolger). The narrative also follows her brother, Jem (Will Pullen); their visiting friend, Dill (Gideon Glick); and their mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley (Danny Wolohan).

Also featured in the cast are Frederick Weller (Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Tom Robinson), Stark Sands (Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (Judge Taylor), Erin Wilhelmi (Mayella Ewell), and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Calpurnia).