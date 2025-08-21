Purple Rain Announces Complete Cast

The world-premiere production features the music of Prince and a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

The complete cast for the world-premiere of Purple Rain has been announced. Purple Rain will run October 16-November 16 at Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in Minneapolis. Opening night will be November 5.

Joining the previously announced stars Kris Kollins in the lead role of The Kid and Rachel Webb in the role of Apollonia are Bilaal Avaz as Doc, Leon Addison Brown as Father, Jaci Calderon as Susan, Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Billy Sparks, Anissa Griego as Jill, Jared Howelton as Morris, Christina Jones as Brenda, Emma Lenderman as Lisa, Gían Pérez as Bobby, Kondwani Phiri as Mark, Antonio Michael Woodard as Jerome, and Grace Yoo as Wendy.

The production’s ensemble will include Solymar Baxter, Christian Burse, Jojo Carmichael, Adante Carter, Trajan Clayton, JD Johnathon Darcelle, Chase Maxwell, Peli Naomi Woods, Christine Shepard, Dion Simmons Grier, Jake Tribus, and Sabrina Victor. Jason Korn will be The Kid alternate, playing the role at performances to be determined.

Purple Rain, adapted from the iconic film, brings to life the electrifying, fictional journey of The Kid, a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. As he contends with a tumultuous home life, a rival band, and an unexpected romance with an aspiring young singer, The Kid fights to find his voice and seize his moment in the spotlight.

The musical features a story by Prince; a book by Pulitzer Prize and two-time Tony winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn; music and lyrics by Prince; choreography by Ebony Williams; and direction by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb is the production’s music supervisor and will also provide musical arrangements and orchestrations for the production.

Purple Rain will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, video and projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Yi Zhao, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, and makeup design by Kyle Krueger. The production’s casting director is Taylor Williams, and the production stage manager is Amanda Spooner.

Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, both of whom worked with Prince for years as bandmates and musical collaborators, will serve the production as music advisers.