Emerging musician and songwriter Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb (& Juliet) will will lead the pre-Broadway world premiere of Purple Rain. Kollins, whose singles “GSAW” and “River” can currently be heard in Paramount+’s Noah’s Arc: The Movie, will make his professional stage debut in the lead role of the Kid, and Webb will co-star as Apollonia.

Ebony Williams (Sneakerella) joins the team as the production’s choreographer. Purple Rain runs October 16-November 16 at Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in Minneapolis.

The musical about a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene features a story, music, and lyrics by Prince and a book by two-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Purpose), based on the original screenplay of the 1984 film by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn. Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) directs.

The creative team also includes scenic designer David Zinn, video and projection designers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Yi Zhao, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan, and music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Jason Michael Webb. Longtime Prince bandmates and music collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes will serve as Prince music advisers.

Get a first listen of Kollins and Webb in a music video for “Take Me with U” by Prince and the Revolution below.