If you love theater in the New York City area, Gold is for you!
TheaterMania Gold Club is offering an end-of-summer sale with savings of 25 percent on an annual membership.
Annual membership is now just $59.99, reduced from $79.99.
Join this exclusive ticketing club for access to some of the hottest live events in New York City, including Broadway, off-Broadway, live music, comedy, and more!
As a member, enjoy free* or deeply discounted tickets to events all over the city! Don’t miss out on the ultimate NYC live event experience.
Click here to join today!
*$5-$10 ticket fee applies
The movie will be released in theaters on October 10.