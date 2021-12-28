New Year's Week Cancellations: The Lion King, Six, Moulin Rouge!

Last week saw multiple performance cancellations on and off-Broadway due to Covid-related absences, as well as non-Covid illness. While the vast majority of shows in New York will continue to perform as scheduled, more cancellations should be expected this week. Here is a list of the productions that have altered their schedules for the week leading into the new year. This list will be updated as more information comes in, so keep checking back:

A scene from The Lion King on Broadway.

(© Deen van Meer)

BROADWAY

The Lion King - The Tuesday, December 28 evening performance has been canceled, as well as the Wednesday, December 29 matinee. Performances are scheduled to resume Wednesday, December 29 at 7pm.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - Both performances on Tuesday, December 28 have been canceled due to non-Covid related illness, as previously reported. Performances are scheduled to resume Wednesday, December 29 at 8pm.

The Music Man - Performances have been canceled for the rest of 2021. They are scheduled to resume Sunday, January 2 with performances at 1pm and 7pm.

Six - Performances have been canceled for the rest of 2021. They are scheduled to resume Sunday, January 2, with performances at 2pm and 6pm.

OFF-BROADWAY

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House - The remainder of the run has been canceled. It was originally scheduled to end on December 31.