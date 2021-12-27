Moulin Rouge Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Non-Covid Illness in Company

Moulin Rouge!, the Tony Award winner for Best Musical, has canceled this evening's performance due to a non-Covid related illness in the company. Refunds will be available to all ticketholders for tonight's performance through the original point of sale. The announcement was made via Twitter. You can see it below.

Unfortunately, the 7pm performance tonight, Monday, 12/27 of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway has been cancelled due to non-COVID related illness in the company. Refunds will be available to all ticketholders for tonight's performance through the original point of sale. — Moulin Rouge The Musical - Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) December 27, 2021

Tickets are still on sale for tomorrow, December 28, which will be a two-show day with performances at 2pm and 8pm.