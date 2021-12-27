TheaterMania Logo
Moulin Rouge Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Non-Covid Illness in Company

The musical is scheduled to resume performances Tuesday at 2pm.

Dancers perform a number in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
(© Matthew Murphy)

Moulin Rouge!, the Tony Award winner for Best Musical, has canceled this evening's performance due to a non-Covid related illness in the company. Refunds will be available to all ticketholders for tonight's performance through the original point of sale. The announcement was made via Twitter. You can see it below.

Tickets are still on sale for tomorrow, December 28, which will be a two-show day with performances at 2pm and 8pm.

